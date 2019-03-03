Acapella group to sing at new Kilmartin church

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Church has invited the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Festival Singers to sing at its new premises on Monday March 4.

The acapella group from Louisiana US is touring Scotland in honour of Robbie Giroir, their choir teacher who was lost in December of last year. Around 20 singers have been travelling across Austria, Germany, France, Spain, Budapest, Prague, Ireland and Italy. Along the way they have performed for Pope Benedict in Vatican City and now are making their way to Kilmartin.

Organised as a chamber choir in 1988, it has received numerous awards and invitations to perform at many prestigious events including the inaugurations of five Louisiana governors.

The choir has a range of songs including Cry Out and Shout by Knut Nystedt, Bobby McFerrin’s 23rd Psalm, Richard Webster’s All Things Bright and Beautiful and Peter Lutkin’s The Lord Bless You and Keep You.

Session clerk Linda Tighe said: ‘We are delighted to host the Baton Rouge Magnet Choir.’

The 20-minute performance will start at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Church, Barmore View, Kilmartin, at 11am.