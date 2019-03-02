Your pictures – week 09
Ardrishaig’s Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye sent in this photograph of one of Argyll’s many stunning beaches.
Cheryl said: ‘This was taken at Ormsary, looking out towards Islay and Jura, both of which are masked in a far off mist. The light here, however, was perfect for this shot.’
Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk