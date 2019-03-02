MOJO returns for 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The MOJO music festival is returning to Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern, on Saturday October 19.

There was an amazing turnout last year for a great night of music from six lively acts playing pop, folk, Americana, grunge and rock.

Organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘We are so happy to be hosting the event in Ardfern again. Being in a central position in Argyll fits our purpose to connect musicians from Dunoon, Campbeltown and Oban.

‘Craignish Village Hall has everything we need and has a welcoming audience. Along with help from enthusiastic MOJO volunteers, it cannot be beaten. We feel MOJO is at home there.

‘Last year was brilliant. All of our musicians really enjoyed it, made some money and helped themselves get out there. The night increased their confidence with all of the six acts either busy in the studio or currently producing EPs, singles or albums.

‘MOJO acts also enjoyed increased coverage through our Facebook page (@MOJOArgyll).’

Check out the @MOJOArgyll Facebook page or keep an eye on the Argyllshire Advertiser for updates.