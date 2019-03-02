‘MacNicol hat-trick helps Inveraray defeat Oban Celtic

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Oban Celtic 2

Inveraray 4

Oban Celtic took on premiership opposition, going down 4-2 against Inveraray’s first team at Ganavan.

Young Ruaraidh Graham gave Inveraray the lead with a shot from distance which took an awkward bounce on the way in. But Oban Celtic equalised when Ally McKerracher took on a defender and slipped the ball past the keeper.

McKerracher’s goal came against the run of play as Inveraray pinned their opponents back for a 20-minute spell at the end of the half, with Lewis MacNicol scoring twice to give them a 3-1 interval lead.

MacNicol’s second strike was the goal of the match as he turned a defender before smashing the ball into the top corner of the net.

Lewis MacNicol completed his hat-trick before Ally McKerracher got another, this time taking a pass from Andy MacDonald before slotting the ball home.

Referee Des McNulty awarded Oban Celtic a penalty on 75 minutes when Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan upended Ross MacMillan as he ran in on goal. However the keeper made amends, making a good save to keep out Ross MacMillan’s spot-hit.

The Oban side dominated the final 15 minutes and had three set-piece opportunities but couldn’t find the net.

Oban Celtic assistant manager Les Kinvig said: ‘It was a really good game and it was a chance for our young boys to see what they need to do to step up to the next level.’

Kilmory 1

Taynuilt 2

Taynuilt won 2-1 at Kilmory.

Scott Dempster scored both Taynuilt goals, with James MacArthur replying for Kilmory.

Both teams gave their younger players game time.

Strachur drop out of league and cup

Strachur have informed the Camanachd Association that they have no alternative but to withdraw from league and cup competitions this season.

Chairman Colin Cameron said in a club statement: ‘Following a meeting on Tuesday February 19, the club took the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from league and cup competitions because we could not guarantee enough players every week to field a team.

‘Work will begin shortly, in partnership with the Camanachd Association, to develop structures for the club’s future.’

Strachur returned to league action in 2017 after a 12-month break. They came second in South Division 2 in 2017 and topped the league at the end of last season. Strachur had already indicated they were not in a position to accept promotion to South 1 and had been included in the draft 2019 fixture list. Their absence means the league will go ahead with six teams.