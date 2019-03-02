Clachan brings the ‘fun’ in fundraising for new hall

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Clachan Village Hall Development Fund has stepped up efforts to secure funds for a new hall, starting with a rock gig in Tarbert.

Organiser Lesley Norris said: ‘As a result of recent further deterioration of the hall, efforts have increased.

‘On February 16, Glasgow rockers The Ronains wowed Tarbert Village Hall supported by Clachan teenagers Famous Last Words. It was a brilliant night of rock and roll and we are grateful to the band for playing the show.

‘Later this month – Sunday March 24 – Scotland’s five-star children’s theatre group ‘The McDougalls’ will be in Tarbert with its new safari show. The McDougalls were terrific last year and tickets are already selling really well for this one.

‘We will round off our spring shows with a visit from Wrestling Experience Scotland on Saturday April 20. VIP tickets are almost sold out for this one. We have sold out the hall every year for the visit of the biggest, baddest and funniest wrestlers in the UK.

‘Many thanks to West Kintyre Windfarm Trust for continued support and to everyone who comes to our shows. It is appreciated.’

Tickets for all the shows are available from Clachan Filling Station, Kintyre Electrical in Tarbert and Icon Hairdressing in Lochgilphead.