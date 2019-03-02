Christmas arrives at Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

After a series of weather related cancellations, Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club finally held its Christmas and combined league outing on Saturday February 23.

While conditions were challenging on Loch Etive, it proved to be a fun day. The forecast was pretty accurate with a combination of strong winds, which spun around the Laura Dawn resulting in the inevitable tangles, and the joy of drenching rain for much of the afternoon.

The early part of the session saw a fair number of double and treble spurs with one or two better quality singles landed. Gordon Law took the best spur of the day measuring an impressive 80cms.

There were a few decent whiting around too and a surprising number of dogfish. Throughout the day, there was a steady stream of smallish spurs around 30 to 40cms to keep everyone occupied, but by far the best fish of the day fell to Andy Jamieson who hooked into a very creditable 7lb 13oz thorny.

Overall it was a pretty decent day, with 158 fish comprising spurs, thornback ray, dogfish, whiting and pouting measured and returned.

Jim Smith was the winner of the Christmas Shield.

Scores: Jim Smith 126; Gary Sinclair 119; Robert MacBrayne 115; Nikki Thompson 107; Gordon Law 93; Steven MacBrayne 93; Andy Jamieson 85; and John Byrne 85.

PICS:

Andy Jamieson with a nice thornback ray. no_a09FyneSeaAngling01

Christmas in February. no_a09FyneSeaAngling02