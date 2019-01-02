Christmas sing-along at Achahoish Primary

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The boys and girls at Achahoish Primary School worked hard during December to decorate their school hall in preparation for December 20, when they invited all the community to join them in the school for a night of Christmas fun with a Community Christmas sing-along.

Head teacher Lucy Blake said: ‘It was lovely to see the school full of friends and family. Everyone joined in with the festive singing and we were treated to poems and readings from the pupils.

‘Thanks go to Reverend Carruthers for his thoughtful words. The evening finished off with teas and mince pies and a chance to chat and catch up with friends. A happy and joyful evening.

‘Staff and pupils remind everyone that our new ragbag clothing recycling bin is in the playground and is accessible even when the school is closed, so if you are having a Christmas clear-out, please deposit your bags of old clothes in our recycling bin. It helps us raise funds for school transport costs.’