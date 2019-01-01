The Slightly Portly Quiz of 2018 – questions

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

You must have heard of the Big Fat Quiz of the Year on TV. Now meet its more svelte, trendier sibling – The Slightly Portly Quiz.

This quiz – aimed at the younger generation – also offers the more senior of our readers the chance to mug up on what the hip kids were talking about in 2018.

Test yourself and impress the youngsters.



YouTube

1. What is the name of the ‘free’ meet and greet event that left 5,000 YouTube fans out of pocket and standing in the California sun all day?

2. Who won the 2018 Streamy Creator of the Year award?

3. According to Forbes, who was 2018’s highest-paid YouTuber?

PIC:

no_a01youtube01

Movies

1. What picture won the 2018 Best Picture Oscar – some would say it’s a bit of a Little Mermaid tribute?

2. Name the 2018 horror movie about monsters which hunt through sound.

3. Name one of the three most re-watched movies on Netflix last year.

PIC:

no_a01movies01

Games

1. What was the year’s the biggest selling game, according to Amazon?

2. Which superhero kicked off the Marvel Gaming Universe this year?

3. What post-apocalyptic-set console game failed to impress the critics and users alike?

PIC:

no_a01games01

Music

1. Name one of the movies referenced in Ariana Grande’s ‘thank you, next’ music video.

2. What was 2018’s biggest selling album?

3. What was the 2018 Christmas number one?

PIC:

no_a01music01

TV

1. Name Netflix’s original nihilistic and depressed horse from ‘Hollywoo’ whose series entered its fifth season last year.

2. What long-running reality show was finally axed of its ‘celebrity’ tantrums this year?

3. Who won Love Island 2018?

PIC:

no_a01tv01

Celebrity

1. Name the troubled TV presenter going through rehab who might be looking forward to rejoining his buddy on Britain’s Got Talent?

2. The ‘Strictly Curse’ is something that can strike participants on the celebrity dance extravaganza. Name the most high-profile example of this during the 2018 season.

3. Which major figure in the comic book industry died in 2018, leaving nerds everywhere devastated?

PIC:

no_a01celeb01

Sport

1. In the USA, who is leading an NFL peaceful protest against racism and injustice in the criminal system, recently enforced with a 2018 Nike campaign?

2. Which country won the 2018 football World Cup?

3. For what did tennis player Alize Cornet get a code violation at the 2018 US Open?

PIC:

no_a01sport01

Miscellaneous

1. Who is the most ‘Googled’ person in the UK this year, according to the BBC?

2. What Banksy stunt shredded the opposition?

3. Name the movement against sexual assault and harassment that became a major talking point last year.

PIC:

no_a01misc01