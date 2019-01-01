The Slightly Portly 2018 Quiz – answers

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

YouTube

1. Tanacon was a convention made to spite the long-time main YouTube convention, Vidcon, by Tana Mongeau and a company called GoodTimes, run by Michael Weist. Since it was made by these early-20-something-year-olds that have no idea how to run an event, they tried to cram 5,000 teenagers into a venue made for 1,000, left anyone who couldn’t fit in the sun and used false advertising to convince visitors to buy tickets rather than taking the free tickets.

2. Shane Dawson won this year’s Creator of the Year, ironically for his new documentary-style of content that included covering Tanacon and looking into the infamous frat boy, Jake Paul.

3. Ryan ToysReview. This 7-year-old boy reviews children’s toys, gaining £18 million in 2018. By attracting the parent demographic with maybe the safest content on YouTube, he eliminates problems with ad revenue and sponsors and attracts viewers that are okay with with watching the same video 20 times a day, as we all did at one point.

PIC:

Movies

1. Shape of Water. This Guillermo Del Toro romance epic takes the myths of sirens, gender-swaps them and takes them to their logical conclusion. And yet, you find yourself rooting for the Swamp Thing, fish-monster hybrid and his lonely, signing lover.

2. A Quiet Place is another movie featuring a signing character, about a family trying to live in a world where they are hunted if they make a noise. That gets complicated when the mother is about to go into labour.

3. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Kissing Booth and Roxanne Roxanne. Two of these are teen romances and a rapper biopic. Maybe the world needs more love …and hip hop.

PIC:

Games

1. Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Some things never change. Some things are too classic to never not make money.

2. Spider-Man with the PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man which is confirmed to kick off a slew of interlinking games featuring Marvel superheroes including Iron Man and Hulk.

3. Despite a few ‘meh’ games, Fallout 76 is considered the year’s biggest flop with comments on fans hatred for the multi-player system that players didn’t ask for, its bugs and glitches and its empty world with not enough to do.

PIC:

Music

1. Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde and Mean Girls were all acted out by Ariana Grande in her music video fondly remembering her past relationship, but telling the world she’s ready to move on.

2. The Greatest Showman isn’t going to win any academy awards for film-making, but a good musical soundtrack will fly through history, with your grandchildren in future weddings asking the DJ to play This Is Me.

3. Ladbaby’s We Built This City was a parody of Starship’s 80’s disco hit as well as an ode to the Gregg’s staple.

PIC:

TV

1. Bojack Horseman. If you didn’t get it right away, that was a bizarre premise to read, but it has become the most realistic, touching and inoffensive depiction of mental health in TV and cinema.

2. Big Brother.

3. Jack Fincher and Dani Dyer. What a rollercoaster that relationship was. Have they now broken up? Would anyone be surprised? Was it even real?

PIC:

Celebrity

1. Anthony McPartlin, of Ant and Dec. The world is a little less fun without him.

2. Comedian Seann Walsh was caught kissing his dance partner Katya Jones outside a hotel, prompting cheating accusations and a public declaration from his wife that opened with the words ‘My name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim’.

3. Stan Lee, creator of superheroes such as Spider-Man and the Hulk and considered the grandpa of comics, and was known for his cameo appearances in Marvel movies. Stan Lee died on November 12 of last year, leaving various celebrities posting pictures of him on social media and heartbroken fans everywhere lost.

PIC:

Sports

1. American football player Colin Kaepernick is known to take a knee during the national anthem before every game, to the irk of many that find it offensive to the country, but it’s catching on in the NFL as a peaceful protest against police brutality.

2. France won 4-2 against Croatia.

3. Tennis player Alize Cornet removed her top when she realised it was inside out, revealing a sports bra, before fixing it and putting it back on.

PIC:

Misc.

1. Meghan Markle, American actress and the new Duchess of Sussex – not to mention the envy of British women everywhere – was the most Googled name this year. This was probably due to the fact that her only major role was in little-known TV show Suits, before her engagement to Prince Harry had everyone talking about her race, nationality, family background and priorities.

2. Banksy anonymously sold a painting of his famous ‘Balloon Girl’ at an auction, before hitting a switch which sent the artwork through a shredder hidden in the frame – saying something about obsession with material possessions perhaps? But the twist is it got stuck halfway through, the stunt went viral and the value of the painting only went up.

3. #Metoo or Time’s Up. Both movements were well documented for Hollywood’s involvement, either as protesters or as victims, with movements like wearing all black to the 2018 BAFTA’s or activists accompanying stars to the Golden Globes, not to be outdone by the worldwide Women’s March in January that saw millions march in cities across the globe.

PIC:

