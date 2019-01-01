Police appeal as missing Edinburgh man’s car found near Arrochar

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Police Scotland has appealed for information after an abandoned car was discovered in the Arrochar area.

Police received a number of reports regarding a blue Volkswagen Golf GTi, registration S274 OGB, belonging to Thomas Saunders (58) from Edinburgh, which appeared to have been abandoned near a forestry track at Ardgartan.

Efforts to trace Thomas have so far been unsuccessful and he has now been reported missing.

Police officers have discovered CCTV footage of him in ASDA on Sandpiper Drive, Leith, Edinburgh on Friday December 14. It is not known when he travelled to the Arrochar area, though it is believed he was driving his car.

Thomas is described as white, of medium build, with green eyes and short white/grey hair. He may not be clean shaven.

Sergeant Alan Heron, Helensburgh Police Station, said: ‘Our officers have been trying to trace Thomas, and as time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for him.

‘So far we have traced some of his extended relatives, who also want to make sure he is safe and well. We are appealing for anyone who knows of Thomas to also get in touch with us.

‘We are also still asking those in the Arrochar area to think back, do you remember seeing his car in this area? How long ago was this? We do now believe that he was the driver of his car before it was parked up.

‘I would also like to reiterate, Thomas please get in touch with police – we just want to make sure you are safe and well.’

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1270 of Friday December 28, 2018.