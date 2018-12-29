Review of 2018 – July to December

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

July

Inveraray action

The absence of obvious signs of work to improve Inveraray was a source of frustration for some at Inspire Inveraray’s annual general meeting.

The community company plans to focus on Inveraray Community Hall, Inveraray Pier and wider access to Loch Fyne.

Chairman Derrick Anstee said new moorings were planned and the condition of the community hall would be assessed.

Work from then would be based on priorities set out in a community action plan.

PIC:

The crumbling pier and access to the loch will be a focus for Inspire Inveraray. 06_a28InvPier04

A close shave

After the best part of a year cultivating his flowing locks and facial hair, landscape gardener and rugby fan Gavin Allan shaved the lot off.

Gavin’s head and beard shave in Lochgilphead was in aid of Motor Neurone Disease research and more than £600 was raised for the Doddie Weir Foundation.

PIC:

After – All’s well that ends well for a good cause. 06_a28HeadShave02

August

A remarkable artist

Since the beginning in 1973, Tarbert arts and crafts centre ‘Earra Gael’ had been part of Sarah Coats’ life.

The Advertiser spoke to 81-year-old Mrs Coats about her memories of Earra Gael just before she handed over the reins to Tarbert artist Wilma MacKenzie.

Mrs Coats said: ‘It’s nice to feel it is going to continue.’

Sadly, Mrs Coats died later in the year. Our condolences go to her family and we thank her daughter Amanda for helping arrange the meeting with her remarkable mum.

PICS:

Mrs Coats, right, with her friend Ann Thomas, another original member of Earra Gael. 08_a30GiftShopSarah02

Inveraray pomp

Inveraray was all red tunics, shiny buttons and gleaming boots as the colours of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards were laid up.

Reverend Dr Roderick Campbell accepted the colours at a moving church service in the town on Sunday August 26.

The regiment was raised in 1642 by Archibald Campbell, 1st Marquess of Argyll, and won its first battle honour in 1692 at Namur during the Nine Years War in Europe.

PIC:

Lieutenant Tom Strachan and Lieutenant Charles Russell-Pavier with the colours, flanking Brigadier Harry Nickerson, Lord Lieutenant Patrick Harvey and Rev Roderick Campbell. 06_a35ScotsGuards11

September

Inveraray’s mobile gnomes

A police investigation was launched after three garden gnomes were taken from a property near Inveraray.

A mysterious note to the Argyllshire Advertiser, though, suggested they had been kidnapped.

The trio were later returned ‘gnome’ safe and sound.

PIC:

Two of the three gnomadic garden figures. no_a37Gnomes1

Autism Argyll winds up

After 18 years, a group set up by families affected by autism voted at its annual general meeting to cease operations, citing ‘lack of support from senior management over many years’ at Argyll and Bute Council as a primary reason for the decision.

The council said it was working with partners on residential resources in Garelochhead and Helensburgh and improving services for people with autism across Argyll and Bute through the Autism Toolbox.

PICS:

Autism Argyll founder members Maureen MacIntosh, left, and Alison Leask. 06_a38AutismArgyll02

October

RBS sparks fury

There was anger and sadness as Royal Bank of Scotland closed the final bank in Inveraray.

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael carried out a review before the decision was taken to close the branch.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara said: ‘Zero account has been taken into the impact on Inveraray when the last bank in town closes. To say I’m furious is an understatement.’

RBS said it was ‘committed to providing the best possible range of banking alternatives, including mobile branches, banking in the local post office, community bankers and remote services such as telephone banking’.

PIC:

Prominent campaigners to keep open the RBS branch were writer Marian Pallister, Brendan O’Hara MP and hotelier Donald Clark. 06_a50RBSinveraray06

Landslides prompt pledge

The Scottish Government promised Argyll would be at the front of the queue in the second Strategic Transport Projects Review after two landslides at the Rest and be Thankful closed the road for nine days.

Though mitigation work is accepted by most as far from a solution, it will be completed before a more permanent answer is found to keep Argyll connected after landslides.

The limitations of mitigation measures on the A83 were summed up by one lady who said: ‘When I am sitting at the traffic lights I am shaking, always looking up the hill wondering if it will come down.’

PIC:

Work goes on to clear the 3,000 tonnes that came down the slope over two days in early October. NO_c41A83rest01_debris

November

Poppy tribute

Ceremonies were held across the region to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

In a fitting end to five years of events since the centenary of the beginning of the war was marked in 2014, thousands of knitted poppies were draped around Inveraray Parish Church in a project led by ladies of the parish who received donated poppies from all over Argyll.

Poppies were arranged inside and outside the church to commemorate the centenary of the armistice. 06_a45Inv_Poppies02

Stormy Diana

One of the first winter Atlantic storm systems, named ‘Storm Diana’ arrived on the afternoon of Wednesday November 28 with strong winds pushing in already high tides and causing some roads to be strewn with shore debris.

For the first time in a few years, Lochgilphead front green was completely under sea water as far as Poltalloch Street, with tonnes of seaweed debris left behind.

PICS:

06_a48StormDiana11

December

Brexit lubrication

Our thanks go to Ann Thomas for providing some highly imaginative artwork for the Advertiser throughout the year.

In December she mused that Prime Minister Theresa May’s alleged penchant for a dram after a hard day’s Brexiteering might give a boost to Argyll’s whisky industry.

PIC:

no_a49cartoon01

Awakening minds

Howling wind and rain failed to deter a hardy group sleeping outside in Lochgilphead to raise awareness of homelessness.

Gill Hutton of recovery cafe Grub’s Up arranged the ‘Big Sleep Oot’ and said: ‘We were not subjected to threats of violence, so we’ll never truly know the absolute horror that many people face, but it afforded us the opportunity to collect much-needed items and our hope is people are more empathetic towards the homeless in the future.’

PIC:

Hardy volunteers survived the night. 51_a51BigSleepOot02