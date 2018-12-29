Events review of the year

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Artmap Argyll

Artmap Argyll was a fun way of showcasing the local artistic talents of Argyll in August. In a treasure trail across the county artists displayed their creations such as Kirsty Brady’s glass and resin sculptures, for those who followed the red dot trail. 08_a35Artmap1804

MOJO

MOJO finally hit Ardfern in October. Argyll’s only rock festival brought some little-known talents into the spotlight and gave the locals a good workout. Oban-based ‘stoner rock’ band Citizen 9 were a hit. 51_a43MOJO25

BOWFest

Set in the stunning grounds of Inveraray Castle, the music festival highlight kicked off in September, with 24 bands performing across the two stages. The energetic Celtic sound of American band Seven Nations had the joint jumping. 06_a37BowFest_SevenNations03

Tarbert Traditional Boat Festival

Boats from across Scotland and as far afield as the Isle of Man headed to Loch Fyne in July for the seventh Tarbert Traditional Boat Festival. Craft of all shapes and sizes displayed flags and bunting to show off their seasoned vessels, like Freydis, Tarbert’s own 40ft wooden replica Viking longship. no_a30traditionalboat08

Fyne at 40

Loch Fyne Oysters shared its 40th birthday with everyone, with beer, mussels and, of course, oysters, on offer for a very bright and sunny celebration. 06_a20FyneatForty17

FyneFest

Fynefest is Argyll’s hipster convention: a three-day festival around the beauty that is beer. Beyond the numerous music acts and great food, which is just a sideshow, there were a number of locally-produced drinks on offer, from hop-bomb triple IPAs that are brewed only once per year, to the best examples of British bitters from the elite of the UK and Europe’s brewing scenes. 17_T23_fynefest01_Gaiaand LorienSilvan

Inveraray Games

The Inveraray Games, sponsored by The George Hotel, was a brilliant display of all things Scottish. Tartan filled the town as highland dancers, pipers and caber tossers competed. no_a29INVGAMES20

Scarecrow festival

The Kilberry Scarecrow challenge came around again this Easter, with creative versions of the stereotypical decoration raising brows all around Mid Argyll. Down a single track road, slow vehicles were met with hilarious effigies, from the ‘Swear crow’ to ‘Russell Crow’. 08_a14kilberryscarecrows15

Armed Forces Day

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day was created to show support for the armed forces past, present and future, raise money for forces-related charities, and to have fun doing it. A bit – or a lot – of rain wasn’t going to put off the the veterans were Her Majesty’s Coastguard personnel, RAF cadets, sea cadets and a sizeable contingent of army cadets from all over Argyll as they marched through the village. 06_a25AFD08

Ardrishaig Gala

Ardrishaig Gala Day is simply an excuse to have a laugh with the neighbours. The community get together features a parade full of colourful floats, amusement park rides, music and laughter filling the air, opened of course by the Gala Queen, this year 19-year-old Tamara Johnston. 08_a32ardrishaiggala08

Mid Argyll Show

The Mid Argyll Show is the Superbowl for animal-lovers. A day in the sun was spent handing out prizes to the best of the best, such as the poultry champion won by a two-year-old duck named Apricot, shown here with Jennifer and Gillian MacNeil from Bonawe. 06_a33MAS_OpenChamp04

Pirate parade

Craignish’s annual Pirate Parade set sail on Saturday August 25, with every scallywag in Ardfern uniting for a march and a chant through the village. Yo ho, yo ho, a pirates life for me. 08_a35ArdfernPirateParade15