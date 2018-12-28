New rapid response fire vehicles to be stationed in Argyll and Bute

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kilmelford, Craignure, Minard, Garelochhead and Port Charlotte fire stations are to receive a new £195,000 rapid response unit containing the latest firefighting equipment.

One of the new, smaller, fire appliances will be stationed in Minard village from next year. It will replace the traditional vehicle currently based there.

The new vehicle features an ultra-high pressure lance system that allows firefighters to attack a blaze from outside a building, a positive pressure ventilation fan to allow faster access into a burning property and a thermal image camera. The bespoke appliances can carry up to four firefighters, are more agile than their traditional counterparts and have been designed to meet the needs of Scotland’s rural areas.

Paul Devlin, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Local Senior Officer for Argyll and Bute and East and West Dumbarton said: ‘This technology is fast, efficient and proven. With it our crews can begin firefighting within seconds of arrival by cutting straight to the heart of the flames.

‘Combined with this new state-of-the art appliance, our retained and volunteer firefighters will be able to respond quickly and decisively to keep saving lives in Argyll and Bute.

‘But crucially, we will be able to fight many fires without putting our firefighters’ lives in danger by sending them into a burning building. Our retained and volunteer firefighters are absolutely dedicated to protecting their communities and we are arming them with the right tools to do just that.’

Members of Argyll and Bute’s Community Services Committee were given a walk round of the unit and shown the equipment on board.

Councillor Anne Horn said: ‘Firefighting and fire safety is changing. New, improved technology is continuing to be developed and this is another step along that road. This is a new appliance and the kit on it is excellent. It gives firefighters a lot of flexibility and it can only enhance fire safety in Argyll and Bute.’

PIC:

Councillor Anne Horn and Local Senior Officer for Argyll and Bute Paul Devlin. no_a52fireengines01