Mid Argyll warmth shines through for Beatson

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The day after the winter solstice may have been dreich, showery and on the chilly side, but human kindness and generosity brightened the gloom for two Mid Argyll ladies.

Since November Maria MacKenzie and Yvie Young have been running a raffle for the Beatson Cancer Charity. Their efforts came to a stunning climax when the draw was made – and it was revealed they had raised thousands for the charity.

The Beatson is a cause close to the hearts of both women. Maria, owner of Icon hairdressers in Lochgilphead, spent six weeks attending the Beatson centre in Glasgow to receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy after she discovered a lump on her neck that turned out to be cancerous.

Mid Argyll Hospital nurse Yvie is currently going through treatment at the Beatson for breast cancer.

They joined forces to collect money after witnessing the work that goes on at the Glasgow centre. Yvie said: ‘It has been a huge support and the services and treatment are free. It is just such a great place,’ she said.

Maria added. ‘The Beatson is just a special place, so we wanted to put something back.’

With the generous support of businesses, organisations and individuals across Mid Argyll and further afield, a huge number of outstanding raffle prizes were gathered – from gift vouchers to bottles of Prosecco and from cheese hampers to a Rangers polo shirt signed by former player Nacho Novo.

A separate auction for Rangers tickets for an Old Firm game sat at £350.

The grand draw was made in Icon Hairdressers on Saturday December 22 and there was a nice Christmas present for first name out of the hat Cathy Gillies from Lochgilphead when she pocketed £300 in cash, followed by gin hamper winner Morvern Murray and Fiona MacLeod who won £100. A special pamper hamper went to lucky Lynsey Munro of Inveraray.

Speaking after the draw, Maria said: ‘It has gone amazingly well and we are overwhelmed by the amount of support we’ve had. Thanks to everyone who supported us.

In total – with some cash still to come in – Maria and Yvie raised £6,500 for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

And, in case you were wondering, Lorraine MacIntyre from Ford was the lucky winner of the Nacho Novo shirt.

PIC:

Maria and Yvie were delighted with the huge amount of support for their campaign. 06_a52BeatsonRaffle05