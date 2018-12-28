Giant applause for Jack and the Beanstalk

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Acting Up Argyll opened its pantomime on Friday December 14 to a great reception.

Jack’s adventures up the beanstalk to save his town was full of bizarre characters, witty repertoire and funky dance moves. This seems like the town to be.

Jack, played by Daisy Carter, has to rescue the King Betram’s (Marie Hubbard) princess Demelza (Rhona Love) from the ‘giant’ Blunderbore, played by Finlay Love, and maybe grab a magic token or two so that his mother Dame Trot, played by Oliver Sumner, can eat now that Daisy the cow (Luke Grattan) has stopped giving milk.

Other madcap characters include Simple Simon, played by Catherine Hubbard, Flunkit, played by Nina Watt, troublemaker Slimeball, played by Anna Turner, and Edena the Eco-Fairy played by Josephine Boase.

The chorus was made up of Logan Allan, Ewan Ferguson, Bea Catterwell, Toby MacDonald, Arasi Kasirajan, Ella Pollock and Suzanna Whittle.

It was plain to see everyone on stage had fun and the audience did too, with everyone singing along with the songs.

A great effort by everyone involved.