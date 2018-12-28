Districts – week 52

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Ardrishaig

Casa Fashion Show

In aid of Heal Scotland, Casa hairdressers in Ardrishaig are hosting a glamorous fashion show in their salon.

There will be hair and make-up demonstrations for all ages, a chance to see all the latest colours, cuts and different make-up styles, as well as a glass of Prosecco.

‘Come and join the fun, get some ideas, be inspired for the New Year.’

The fashion show kicks off in Casa hairdressers on Chalmers Street on Saturday January 26.

Lochgilphead

Mid Argyll Music Festival

Dig out those stick-on sequins because the 38th annual Mid Argyll Music Festival will kick off for a week of unique musical experiences in March.

The doors of various venues across Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig will open their doors to poetry, choirs, vocal solos, piano players and piping among the extensive list of acts for the local festival.

But there’s always room for more and Mid Argyll Music Festival is looking for participants. So if you have a musical talent to share, contact midargyllmusicfestival@webeden.co.uk by Thursday January 31.

Lochgoilhead

Gig in the Goil

Argyll Holiday’s boutique music festival is returning in May this year.

Drimsynie Estate will be the focus point for an eclectic range of live music, with Donnie Munro and Trail West headlining.

Joining them are a fantastic selection of Scottish traditional, alternative and acoustic artists over three stages, including: Rolling Drones, Clann an Drumma, Emme Woods, Rhuvaal, Ted Christopher, Dave Arcari and Ri Cheile.

Early bird tickets are available from TicketWeb and Skiddle.

Ardfern

Craignish Hogmanay Party

Craignish has great plans to ring in the New Year.

A late night party will start at 9.30pm in Craignish Village Hall with a licensed bar and crepes on offer as you dance 2018 away with It’s All About The Cake ceilidh band and a DJ after the bells.

Tickets for the Hogmanay party at the hall are now available to buy from Ardfern Village Store. £5 for adults, 16 and under free with no tickets available at the door or reservations.

Tayvallich

Barrandaimh Wildlife Centre

Barrandaimh Wildlife Centre invite you to blow away the Christmas cobwebs with a lung-filling walk.

In an open day on Thursday January 3, the wildlife centre will be observing the creatures of Argyll and how they deal with winter weather.

After the walk, the fire will be on with hot drinks and cake offered. Sounds like a cosy day out.

More information available at heartofargyllwildlife.org

Tarbert

Fashion show

During the Celebrate ART exhibition in Glasgow on Saturday November 24, the Templar Arts and leisure Centre’s young artist Isla Fowler presented her fashion design piece. When designing the pattern for the fabric she was inspired by both Berlin architecture and by water reflections on the river Spree.

Isla’s work was shown again during the Celebrate Art: land under water exhibition at Rockfield in Oban on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 of December.

PIC:

Isla Fowler and model Niamh Campbell modelling her clothes. no_a52districts01