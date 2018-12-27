Country Christmas dance craic in Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Mid Argyll branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) held its Christmas party dance in Ardrishaig Hall on Monday December 17.

Visitors from Tarbert, Kilmelford and Strachur were welcomed and a great evening was had by everyone, dancing to the wonderful accordion music of Ian Muir.

A delicious buffet supper was served in the interval and Santa took time out from his busy schedule to put in an appearance and distribute presents, much to the delight of the youngest dancer, two-year-old Erica McKee.

The programme featured dances connected with one of the founders of the RSCDS, Ysobel Stewart, and MC Mike Murray entertained the audience between dances with snippets of information about Mrs Stewart’s life and connections with Argyll.

Dancing resumes after the holidays on Monday January 7. Visitors and beginners are always welcome to join the classes in Ardrishaig Public Hall every Monday evening from 7.30 to 9.30pm.