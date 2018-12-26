Tarbert’s Corner House raises £3,456 for charity
Two charities were big Christmas winners following a race night at Tarbert’s Corner House which raised £3,456.
Parkinson’s UK and Myaware both received £1,728 from generous villagers who turned out to support these very worthwhile causes while enjoying a fantastic event.
Parkinson’s is a neurological condition that affects motor functions. Myaware raises awareness of Myasthenia which causes muscle weakness and fatigue.
Event organiser Margaret MacNeill was humbled by the amount raised and said: ‘Having an illness but having the support of everyone in the village makes it much easier to deal with. To raise this amount at this time of year is truly humbling and I’d like to thank everyone who supported it.’