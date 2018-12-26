Raising vital money for baby unit
A coffee morning was held on Thursday December 13 to raise funds ahead of Joan Williamson’s brave Loony Dook dunk.
As well as tea, coffee and nibbles, a table full of baskets was set up to raise funds.
Ardrishaig woman Joan held the coffee morning in Lochgilphead Parish Church to raise money and encourage donations to the Simpsons Special Care Babies unit in Edinburgh, ahead of her dive into the icy waters off South Queensferry on New Year’s Day.
The Simpsons Special Care Babies unit looked after Joan and her twin daughters Angel and Star when they were born prematurely. The girls are now lively five-year-olds in Ardrishaig Primary School.
Joan and her 14-year-old son Jimmy have signed up for the Loony Dook to raise funds for the charity.
Joan has also set up a Facebook page entitled ‘FundRaising for Simpsons Special Care Babies SSCB’ with a link to her MyDonate web page.