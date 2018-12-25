The moving work of Mid Argyll’s quiet charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Christmas is a time for family and celebration – but for many people it is a time of year when problems can seem magnified and festive spirit in short supply.

Moving on Mid Argyll (Mo-Ma) is a charity set up to ease life a little for those who find themselves homeless or in other difficulties.

The organisation started life as a group of local churches working together to help the homeless. Today it works with local health and social work professionals, advice agencies and third sector organisations.

Mo-Ma gifts ‘starter packs’ to homeless individuals and families as they move into a house of their own, helping make their house a home in the first days and weeks in their new surroundings.

The charity’s chairman, Sandy Taylor, said: ‘Last year we helped 26 homeless individuals and families. In the past eight years, we have helped over 150 homeless individuals and families in this way.

‘Over the past four years, we have also gifted emergency food packs to those who have no food, or money to buy it. Last year we provided 72 food parcels, including a special Christmas pack for families in need. We have helped more than 200 households this way.’

In addition, Mo-Ma has made awards to help young people at school with expenses such as clothing.

Sandy continued: ‘Mo-Ma welcomes the support of the Co-op and its foodbank bin, which has made a valuable contribution to what we can provide and reducing our costs. The support of local organisations which have made donations, whether food or financial, to Mo-Ma is much appreciated.’

Working with referrals through organisations such as Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau (ABCAB), Mo-Ma tends to do good work quietly, in the background.

Gillian McInnes, ABCAB manager, said: ‘Mo-Ma provides a vital service to people who are often not in the happiest of circumstances. Their food parcels are specifically aimed at a family’s individual circumstances, so the service is fantastic.

‘People often approach ABCAB in financial difficulty or in fairly chaotic situations. It is all too easy to think that nobody cares, but through its work Mo-Ma helps to reduce stress and help people.’

Sandy Taylor added: ‘As we approach Christmas, a time for families for friendship and for enjoying time together at home, it is heartening for those of us involved to see a growing awareness and desire from people across our community to contribute to our work, in support of those less well off than ourselves.’