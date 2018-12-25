Badden Farm Nursery’s Christmas jumper day
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Badden Farm Nursery near Lochgilphead took part in Christmas jumper day on December 14 for Save the Children.
Everyone was very enthusiastic and happy to support this fantastic charity, which fights against child poverty and for child rights, with colourful and eccentric patterns filling the nursery.
Jennifer Campbell of Badden Farm Nursery said: ‘Our sincere thanks to all for their support for our fundraising event.’