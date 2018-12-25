Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 52

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

As 2019 dawns there is plenty in the world to make us feel uncertain about the future.

Our politicians seem to be ever more short-sighted, self-seeking and unwilling to compromise than ever before. While Brexit rages, or trundles – depending on your viewpoint – the needs of the ordinary person seem to be of minor importance.

A form of madness seems to have gripped UK politics – and let’s not talk about our friends across the pond.

Then there’s the environment. Pollution, global warming and blinkered (again) politicians should be at the forefront of our thoughts.

There is an answer, and we all know instinctively what it is. In keeping with the season, simple kindness and consideration goes a long way, as amply demonstrated in Mid Argyll this week and every week.

The response to the Beatson appeal has been incredible for a dispersed rural area. The world would be a far better place if people showed the humanity and warmth demonstrated by the folk of Mid Argyll.

And well done to Yvie and Maria on their hard work in raising the cash for a great cause.