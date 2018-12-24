Your pictures – week 51
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
During your average stop for a loaf and some milk in Lochgilphead’s Co-op, the Argyllshire Advertiser’s Laura Maxwell spotted a robin in the bakery aisle, apparently unimpressed with the rolls. How it got there, is a mystery.
Laura said: ‘In my family, a robin nearby means someone gone is looking out for you. I don’t know what trouble I’d find in the Co-op, but it felt like a nice Christmas gift.’
Send your favourite pictures for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.