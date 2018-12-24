Lucky dozen share council event funds

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Councillors complained a little that particular events in their own wards had not been supported, but in the end they approved a plan to help fund 12 events and festivals for 2019/20.

The events chosen by Argyll and Bute Council will share £113,000 of funding aimed at increasing the appeal of Argyll and Bute as a ‘world-class tourist destination’.

A total of 21 bids, totalling £221,060, were received towards the £113,000 fund – which offers small grants of up to £5,000 and large grants of more than £5,000.

Council officers prioritised applications that demonstrated ‘the best return on public investment, promotional value to Argyll and Bute and a good range of effects for the local economy’.

Adding to the area’s visitor and tourism offer was another vital component in the judging process.

No event received 100 per cent of its funding and each application demonstrated that match funding was available.

As the plan was agreed at the council’s Policy and Resources Committee meeting on December 13, Bute councillor Jim Findlay spoke for music festival ButeFest, which was unsuccessful in its bid, saying that it brought in £250,000 for the island. He added: ‘If we’re going to grow events, we need to nurture them. Bute needs your help.’

Councillor Sandy Taylor welcomed the council’s approach to funding, but voiced concern that Inveraray Highland Games organisers may not have known they could apply to the fund.

In reply, Fergus Murray, the council’s head of economic development, said: ‘We made every effort to make everyone aware. There was a good response and many new applicants.’

Councillor Elaine Robertson said that many volunteers running not-for-profit events would be disappointed at not receiving council support, to which Mr Murray replied: ‘This was a very difficult task, and we recognise the value of volunteers. But I hear what you say and we’ll take this on board.’

Funding awards.

Small grant fund – under £5,000

West Highland Yachting Week – £3,600

Tarbert Scottish Series – £2,160

H&I Music and Dance Festival – £5,000

Isle of Jura Music Festival – £2,880

Helensburgh Winter Festival – £5,000

Bute Noir – £3,500

Large grant fund – over £,5000

Mull of Kintyre Music and Arts Festival – £7,920

Cowal Highland Gathering – £49,107.60

The Oban Games – Argyllshire Gathering – £3,600

Tiree Music Festival – £12,500

Oban Live – £15,000

Argyll Rally (Dunoon Presents) – £2,732.40