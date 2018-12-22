Sleeping oot to awaken minds

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

In a howling wind and spattering rain, a group of brave souls slept outside in a Lochgilphead alley to raise awareness of homelessness.

Taking inspiration from the Edinburgh Wee Sleep Out and Glasgow Sleep in the Park, Gill Hutton of recovery cafe Grub’s Up organised her own ‘Big Sleep Oot’, to highlight the rise in homelessness.

Armed with various sleeping bags, burners, scarves and hats and cardboard boxes, 11 determined people braved Storm Deirdre to sleep on the street.

Gill said: ‘We all supported each other and managed to survive through to the morning.

‘There was no storm. A wee bit of rain about 5am but nothing like it was saying to expect from the news. We were extremely lucky actually, apart from Kirsty, who was chitterin’ all night and all three of her sleeping bags were absolutely soaking.’

Everyone managed to get through the night – with a little help from The Argyll Cafe, which donated pizzas and chips – and the incentive of breakfast donated by Grub’s Up and food throughout the night donated by Fyne Homes and even entertainment from Kevin Williams and Zarley McAlpine playing music.

It is important to point out, even in a storm, the group had a lot of amenities that many don’t. Sleeping bags, donated food and music, and even something as simple as a burner for food is not something the homeless seen on the streets have access to.

The homeless also have to deal with different attitudes. While enjoying donated pizzas, people traded stories of abuse towards the homeless and the injustice of it.

Gill Hutton added: ‘We were not subjected to threats of violence, so we’ll never truly know the absolute horror that many people face but it afforded us the opportunity to collect much-needed items and our hope is people are more empathetic towards the homeless in the future.’

Kate Macaulay has been collecting rucksacks filled with clothes and toiletries to be delivered to Glasgow’s homeless, with almost 15 rucksacks rounded up at the time of writing.

If you would like to find out more about the issue of homelessness, visit scotland.shelter.org.uk.