Mid Argyll young footballers heading for England training centre
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Lochgilphead Red Star 2007 football team, made up of players aged 11, have been accepted to participate, and represent Scotland, in the UK International Football Cup next Easter.
From April 19-21, at held at St George’s Park, home of the England football team’s exclusive training complex in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, the team will no doubt shine in playing against teams from all over the world.
The Lochgilphead Red Star 2007’s last training session of the year before the Christmas break was on Wednesday December 19 at the Lochgilphead sports centre.