Damp ACHA home forces family with baby to move out

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After months of wrangling with a housing association, a family with a seven-month-old baby has moved out of a damp-ridden Lochgilphead home.

As reported in the Argyllshire Advertiser at the beginning of November, Gary Smith, his partner Lindsay Preston and baby son Theo moved into the Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) house in April.

When the house was inspected by ACHA prior to the family moving in, previous damp in the plaster had dried up and no more repairs were deemed necessary for the building, but when they moved in the damp returned two days later, bringing bugs and a list of other problems.

To understand where the damp was coming from, ACHA created a cavity in the gable of the building which, according to Gary, allowed mice into the house. The combination of problems forced the family to live in the bedroom of their house where the damp was less severe.

After seven months of negotiating, Gary and Lindsay have moved out of the house into a privately let property close to Oban.

At the time ACHA chief executive Alastair McGregor said: ‘The association will provide compensation through our redress policy to Mr Smith for his inconvenience. The association is committed to getting this matter concluded as soon as possible and for Mr Smith and his family to enjoy the facilities in their new home in the very near future.’

In a letter to Mr McGregor, Gary said: ‘I am disgusted the way me and my family have been treated. If this is what you call habitable condition I wouldn’t like to see what ACHA classes as inhabitable.’

Since the Argyllshire Advertiser published the article, Gary maintains the holes in the side of the building have not been filled, the damp not dealt with, nor has black mould in the bedroom.

He said: ‘When they got someone to look at it he just wanted to plaster over the problem. That won’t solve the damp in the whole house. I guarantee when we leave they’ll just plaster over it and give it to someone else.’

When asked about the family’s situation and lack of movement on it, Alastair McGregor said: ‘Once the current tenancy has ended, we will be investigating further to ensure the issues are completely resolved. With respect to the boreholes, this is not work that is incomplete. We are currently carrying out investigations and that is why they are open.

‘ACHA was not aware of any problems with the property at the point of letting and we would never knowingly let a property which was not wind and watertight.’