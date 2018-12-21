Appeal launched after Machrihanish Golf Club fire

We value our content and access to our full site is only available on subscription. Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device In addition your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The devastating fire at Machrihanish Golf Club on Wednesday December 19 not only destroyed the clubhouse, it ruined a family’s life.

The club steward’s flat, family home to Iain McLean, Agnes Stewart and Kirsten McLean, was burnt out and they lost everything – including both their cars which were scorched by the heat.

Captain at the famous golf club, overlooking beautiful Machrihanish beach in Kintyre, is Calum Macmillan who said: ‘The club will do everything it can to support Iain, Agnes and Kirsten.’

A Just Giving page set up by Fiona Nelson, a friend of Agnes Stewart, with a target of £20,000 hit £9,705, by 5.30pm the day after the blaze, with many generous donations.

One of the largest was £500 from Jan and Jack Rothacker who wrote: ‘We send this with love and appreciation for Agnes, Iain and Kirsten, salt of the earth souls who do so much for others x.

‘Hope it soothes your hurt hearts, knowing how beloved and appreciated you are.’

Ms Nelson wrote: ‘Many of us know Agnes, Iain and Kirsten, some might know Iain through his work at Machrihanish Golf Club, some will know Agnes through Campbeltown Grammar School and her endless hard work for CGS4Gambia, helping others.

‘Kirsty will be known among her school and college friends and her work as a lifeguard, and all of them will be known by the wonderful community of Campbeltown and Argyll.

‘We can only imagine how devastated they feel.

‘Dig deep folks, lets try and do the best we can to help them.’