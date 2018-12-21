A sporting look back at 2018 – January to June

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

January

Winter athletics warmer

Sixty six young athletes entered the annual Mid Argyll Athletic Club indoor competition at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

The top three from each event would qualify for an Argyll final in Oban in March.

The competition was intense across all age categories. In the under-nine girls competition, twins Jemma and Jorja MacDonald battled it out for the top two places. Emma Innes from Lochgilphead was crowned under-seven champion, winning four of the six events.

The girls under-11 age group was very close between champion Beth Johnstone from Tarbert and Glassary School’s Ruby-Jo Philips.

Kirstin Blair from Crinan won the under-13 age group, while Karis Kidd from Ardrishaig won the under 15 age group.

Jodie Robertson was under-17 champion and, arguably, the top athlete on the day thanks to a new Argyll record performance in the high jump.

Under-15 champion was Jake Gillespie from Lochgilphead and Shaun Doy from Kilmichael won the under-17s.

Ethan Kerr from Tighnabruaich was crowned the under-seven champion, with Cameron Gilmour from Ardrishaig the under-nine champion and Callum Green of Ardrishaig the under-11 age group

Lochgilphead’s Murray MacDonald won the under-13s with success in four out of the seven events.

February

Pony fun in the sun

Argyll South Pony Club held its points show jumping competition in beautiful conditions.

Morning coaching sessions by Sheila MacCallum were followed by afternoon competitions.

Scotland’s Ice Queen

In February we featured an interview with curler Eve Muirhead, timed as Scotland’s ‘Ice Queen’ took part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Eve told our reporter Emily Jamison: ‘Having already got an Olympic medal, our goal is always to work our way up the podium, so of course we want to do better.’

In the end the girls went home empty-handed, narrowly losing to Japan in the bronze medal match.

March

On target for charity

A Tarbert charity shoot raised more than £500 for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity.

Organised by Craig Samborek, 20 people took part in the shoot, with prizes generously donated by Fyne Tackle, Anglers Corner, Murray’s Smoke House, DA MacDonald and Tam Little.

Soggy shinty season start

After winter weather wrecked the opening day of the new shinty season, it was a wet second Saturday on March 10.

Kyles opened their Premier League account with victory over Kingussie, while Inveraray lost at home to Fort William in the National League.

Kilmory’s South Division One match with Ballachulish was postponed, as MacRae Park was unplayable.

April

Soccer centre expands

Lochgilphead Soccer Centre welcomed girls and pre-school children after a record number of primary one children from across Mid Argyll signed up for mini football sessions.

The soccer centre decided to pilot a girls only training session, with numbers quickly growing from six girls to 14.

Puffing all the way from Crinan

A delighted Stuart McGeachy went one better than his 2017 second place when he won the Scottish Sea Farms Crinan Puffer race.

The Campbeltown athlete was one of many who made the journey from Kintyre to support the event – billed as one of Scotland’s friendliest and most inclusive running events.

In the ladies race, Taynuilt’s Ailsa Lopez secured an impressive first place.

May

Rising Star promoted

Lochgilphead Red Star secured promotion to SAFL Premier 1 with an impressive 6-1 win over Duncanrig FP.

Kyle Selfridge and Lee MacLean gave Star a two-goal lead before a double from Kieran Moore. They added to their tally when Gregor Peacock scored and the afternoon was rounded off when Moore completed his hat-trick.

Red Star would go on to win the league in style.

John’s service recognised

Lochgilphead man John Gillies, who coached Lochgilphead boccia players to success at four Special Olympics, was presented with the Service to Sport Award for his outstanding dedication to the sport.

June

Home triples triumph

Lochgilphead Bowling Club held its annual Burnside Open Triples competition.

Twenty teams competed in a hard-fought day of bowling which came down to the final bowls to decide a winner.

The team of Dougie Philand, Sandy Cameron and Donald Crawford came out on top.

Swimming achievements

Mid Argyll Dolphins swimming club handed out awards.

Top prize winners in the Contribution Awards were Aileen Barr and Jack Qualter-Buncall, but all swimmers performed well during the season.

Best wishes were sent to Dolphins moving elsewhere. Ruby Bosomwoth and Ian Munro were moving on, while Lorne Barrie and Jura Macmillan received their full lifeguard qualifications and would be staying at MACPool as paid staff.