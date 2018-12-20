Mid Argyll and Tarbert festive bin collections

We value our content and access to our full site is only available on subscription. Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device In addition your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council has changed the times of its bin collections over the festive period and is encouraging everyone to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘Paper, card, cans and plastic bottles/tubs/pots/trays can be placed in recycling bags or bins. Please remember to rinse out the cans and plastics. Many types of Christmas paper and cards can also be recycled.

‘Unfortunately anything covered in glitter or foil-based paper cannot be recycled. If you want to check if the paper is foil, scrunch the paper up. If it springs back, please put it in the rubbish bin.

‘Christmas trees can be taken to our household waste and recycling centres for recycling.’

Mid Argyll and Tarbert collections