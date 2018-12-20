Mid Argyll and Tarbert festive bin collections
Argyll and Bute Council has changed the times of its bin collections over the festive period and is encouraging everyone to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.
An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘Paper, card, cans and plastic bottles/tubs/pots/trays can be placed in recycling bags or bins. Please remember to rinse out the cans and plastics. Many types of Christmas paper and cards can also be recycled.
‘Unfortunately anything covered in glitter or foil-based paper cannot be recycled. If you want to check if the paper is foil, scrunch the paper up. If it springs back, please put it in the rubbish bin.
‘Christmas trees can be taken to our household waste and recycling centres for recycling.’
Mid Argyll and Tarbert collections
- Green bin collections due on December 25 will be collected on Friday December 21.
- Recycling collections due on December 25 in Ardrishaig will be collected on December 21.
- Recycling collections due on December 25 in Tarbert and Kilberry will be collected on December 22.
- Green bin collections due on December 26 will be collected on December 24.
- Recycling collections due on December 26 will be collected on December 22.
- Green bin collections due on January 1 will be collected on December 28.
- Recycling collections due on January 1 in Ardrishaig will be collected on December 28.
- Recycling collections due on January 1 on A83 Brenfield roadside to and including Tarbert and from Lochgilphead to Minard will be collected on December 29.
- Green bin collections due on January 2 will be collected on December 31.
- Recycling collections due on January 2 will be collected on December 29.
- Lingerton recycling and civic amenity site will be closed on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2.