Lochgilphead karate students make the grade

The Lochgilphead Kyokushinkai karate club held a grading exam on Sunday December 9, with a number of the students passing on to the next level.

The full list of those that passed the exam from the club are:

10th Kyu: Fergus Bennet, Jamie Day, Kay Neville, Andi MacFarlane, Lesley McIver, Catriona Johnstone, Morgan Henderson, Siri Dawton, Sam Gillespie, Freyja McKellar and Emma Skrzypowska.

9th Kyu: Sophie MacCallum, Beth Gregory, Lily Bradley & Ruby Dunlop.

8th Kyu: Milly Quarton.

7th Kyu: Mirrin Bowden, Donald Self and Leon Quarton.

6th Kyu: Drew Buckley and Eve Salmon.

5th Kyu: Campbell Shaw, Algy Ritchie, Mina Ritchie, Ella MacKay, Morven McVey, Cameron McIver, Benjamin McEwan and Wayne Lee.

3rd Kyu: Darcy Curran and Lee Buckley.

The grading system for coloured belts starts at 10th Kyu and runs up to first Kyu. Kyu grades are then followed by Dan (black belt) grades.