Announcements – 21th December 2018

ENGAGEMENTS

RANKIN – PATERSON

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement on December 14, 2018, of Louise, only daughter of Hilary and David, Campbeltown, to Neil, only son of Catriona and David, Shotts.

DEATHS

BRODIE – Suddenly at home, 62 Millknowe, Campbeltown, on December 17, 2018, Edward Brodie (Eddie), in his 74th year, dearly loved dad of Edward, Kareen and David, loving father-in-law of Janice and David, much loved granda of Kareen, Caerla, Steffan and Dhyllon and a loving great granda. A funeral service will take place in the Highland Parish Church, today Friday, December 21 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital. No black ties please.

MACPHERSON – Hugh, peacefully at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on December 14, 2018, aged 82 years, devoted husband of Margaret Cook, much loved dad of Morven, Iain and Susan, loved and respected father-in-law and proud Seanair. The warmest friend and neighbour. Laid to rest at Millhouse Cemetery, Tighnabruaich, on December 20, 2018.

MCLATCHIE – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on December 17, 2018, Mary Smith, in her 81st year, formerly of North Shore Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Ralston McLatchie, much loved mother of Myra, John, Jean and Caroline, loving granny of Kay, Lynette, Lewis, Kerry, Greig, Lori, Ava, Ryan, Conor, Lorne and Aiden and great granny of Khloe, Owen and Hallie. Service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today Friday, December 21, 2018 at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer Scotland and Parkinson’s UK.

SYME – Suddenly, at St Andrew’s House Care Home, on Sunday, December 9, 2018, Flora Blair (née McLean), dearly beloved wife of Ian, mother of Adam and Lorna, and a much loved sister and granny. Funeral service at Dundee Crematorium, on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 3.30pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be made in aid of Save the Children.

acknowledgements

CRAWFORD – The family of the late Annie (Nan) Crawford wishes to thank everyone for their kindness and support following her death. Thanks to doctors, nurses and all the caring staff who looked after Nan at home. Special thanks to Rev Robert MacLeod for his comforting service and personal touch, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Tarbert Hotel for excellent catering, and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Mid Argyll Multiple Sclerosis raised £145.

HARVEY – Noreen and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all their calls, messages, flowers, cards and visits following the sad loss of Mick. Grateful thanks to Father Connor for all his visits and very fitting service, celebrating Mick’s life. Special thanks to Argyll Home Care for enabling Mick to be cared for at home, the local ambulance crews for all their assistance and the staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital for all their care. Thanks to the Stag Hotel for catering, and to Roddy, Fiona and Cammy for all their guidance, compassion and help at this difficult time. Finally, our most sincere thanks to everyone, from near and far, who attended both the chapel service and graveside. The retiral collection raised £400, to be split between Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Care.

ROBERTSON – Sheena, Lyn and family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of Alex. Thanks to Rev Anne McIvor for her comforting service and words and to David McEwan for the uplifting music. Special thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional services and to the Argyll Hotel for the catering. Finally, thank you to all who attended the funeral to pay their respects. A retiral collection for the British Lung Foundation raised £286.05.

IN MEMORIAMS

ADCOCK – Kiera, August 11, 2000 – December 19, 2003.

In loving memory of our beautiful daughter, Kiera. Fifteen years have passed since we held you in our arms. Forever in our hearts.

We will treasure the wonderful memories you gave us, now and forever. Merry Christmas, Kiera.

– Lots of love and hugs from Mum, Dad, Cassie and Annie xxxx.

ADCOCK – Kiera, August 11, 2000 – December 19, 2003. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts.

– Love from Nana, Granddad, Uncle Colin, Uncle Stuart and Aunty Maria.

ANDREW – In loving memory of Bill, a much loved husband, dad, papa and great papa, died December 24, 2015.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Jessie, Lorraine, Susan and families xx.

GATNER – In loving memory of Andy, who died December 22, 2005.

Sadly missed, loved and remembered always.

– Love, Sarah, Rita and Andrew.

FERGUSON – Loving memories of Charles John Ferguson, taken suddenly on December 27, 2015.

We never lose the ones we love

For even though they’re gone

Within the hearts of those who care

Their memory lingers on.

– Sadly missed, Dadie.

FERGUSON – Remembering our wonderful father, father in-law and papa, Charles John Ferguson, December 27, 2015. Wherever we are, you’re always with us. Sorely missed.

– Charles, Fiona, Lorna, Andrew, Cameron, Ewan, Holly and Anna.

MACIVER – Billy. Time doesn’t heal or soften the blow, of you being taken when you had to go.

We still talk every day and I still shed the odd tear, then I feel your love round me and I know that you’re near.

– Love you my daddy, your ‘Trina.

MCCALLUM – In loving memory of Tommy McCallum, who died December 11, 2002, and Mary McCallum, who died December 22, 2016.

God looked around his garden

And he found an empty place

Then he looked down on earth

And saw her tired face

He put his arms around her

And lifted her to rest

God’s garden must be beautiful

He always takes the best

He knew she was suffering

He knew she was in pain

He knew she would never

Get well on earth again

It broke our hearts to lose her

But she didn’t go alone

For part of us went with her

The day God called her home

Now with her husband Tommy

In God’s garden as they roam

– Love always, Janette and David.

MUNRO – Remembering my mother, Mary, who died October 10, 2017, and Donald, who died December 20, 2017.

– Norman.

TAYLOR – In memory of Nicky, our friend and workmate, who passed away on December 26, 2014.

Sadly missed every day.

– John and Kieran.