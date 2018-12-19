Santa rides in style to Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Santa arrived in style in Tarbert as the local fire brigade brought the man in red to the fire station to meet local children on Saturday December 15.

A well-kitted-out and sparkly fire engine gave Santa the rock star entrance he deserved as he rolled into Tarbert fire station to meet all the youngsters.

Despite the stormy weather, Santa was given a very warm welcome and heard all the Christmas wishes from the children who were very excited to tell him what they wanted to find under their Christmas trees.

All the children promised Santa they were on his ‘good list’ so hopefully there will enough room on his sleigh as he flies over Tarbert early on Christmas morning.