Council blames government for bigger funding gap

The most senior Argyll and Bute Council finance officer has warned that the recent Scottish Government budget could leave the region worse off.

In a presentation to the council’s Policy and Resources Committee on December 13, head of strategic finance Kirsty Flanagan said the funding allocation for local government could increase the authority’s funding gap for 2019/20 to around £9million.

Earlier estimates by finance officials had put the predicted gap at £7.23 million.

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, policy lead for strategic finance, said: ‘The harsh fact is that the funding allocated to local government means another cut to the council’s core funding of around 2.5 per cent.

‘Although the Scottish Government has said it will give more money overall to councils, this increase is to fund new commitments. To be clear, funding for our core services is being cut again.

‘For Argyll and Bute this increases our estimated funding gap for next year to £9 million. This would be a considerable amount at any time, but coming after years of funding cuts already, it will demand particularly difficult decisions to be made.

Councillor Aileen Morton, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, added: ‘This local government budget is extremely disappointing for the council, our residents and communities. The Scottish Government provides around 80 per cent of councils’ funding so another 2.5 per cent reduction will have significant impact. It means we must focus on what we as a council have a duty to deliver, and reduce the work we do that’s additional to that.

‘We have to consider, unfortunately, even those services that are valued, if they are not a statutory requirement.

‘Our priority will be as always to make the best possible use of whatever level of funding we receive, We must set our budget in February 2019. Public feedback, to our recent consultation, will play a key part in helping us reach the right budget decisions.’