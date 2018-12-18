Loch Fyne supplies Waitrose fresh shellfish

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fresh oysters and mussels from a company which has been recognised for its ethical farming methods will be available in Waitrose and Partners’ stores.

Premium seafood supplier Loch Fyne Oysters will supply 60 of Waitrose and Partners’ selected fish counters with oysters and mussels, grown responsibly in the clear waters of the west coast of Scotland and supplied in minimal packaging.

Last year, Loch Fyne Oysters became the first company in the world to be

recognised for its ethical mussel farming, winning accreditation from the

internationally recognised Aquaculture Stewardship Council. This acknowledges that the farming of Loch Fyne’s golden shell mussels has minimal impact on the environment in which they are grown.

The company began farming oysters in the pristine waters of Loch Fyne 40

years ago and now supplies top hotels and events all over the world. The

guiding principle behind the company is to present the best in authentic

Scottish seafood whilst minimising the impact on the environment. For the

first time, its oyster trays will be made from cardboard which consumers can recycle by putting them in recycling bins or on their compost heaps. Mussels will be supplied in traditional nets.

Managing director of Loch Fyne Oysters Cameron Brown said: ‘Oysters and mussels contain a number of unique nutrients and minerals which have great health benefits, making them a wonderful option if you want a break from unhealthy food at Christmas.

‘Mussels are in season right now and oysters are in season all year round, and our regular deliveries to Waitrose and Partners mean you can be assured you are eating fresh shellfish, responsibly farmed in the west coast of Scotland.’