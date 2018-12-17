Recycling charity looking to GRAB grant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute recycling charity GRAB is asking for your vote.

GRAB has been entered for the Ecclesiastical Insurance 12 Days of Giving grant, which gives £1,000 to 10 charities, every day for 12 days, but they need nominations to get it.

To nominate, visit ecclesiastical.com/12-days and nominate the GRAB Trust, which not only provides activities in relation to recycling but also hosts beach cleans.

The Ecclesiastical Insurance website said: ‘Nominations remain open until midnight the day before each draw, with those charities not drawn carried over to the next. The more nominations a charity receives, the greater the chance of them winning. So make sure you encourage your family, friends and work colleagues to nominate too.’

Take a minute to help an important charity in this season of goodwill.