Recycling charity looking to GRAB grant

Argyll and Bute recycling charity GRAB is asking for your vote.

GRAB has been entered for the Ecclesiastical Insurance 12 Days of Giving grant, which gives £1,000 to 10 charities, every day for 12 days, but they need nominations to get it.

To nominate, visit ecclesiastical.com/12-days and nominate the GRAB Trust, which not only provides activities in relation to recycling but also hosts beach cleans.

The Ecclesiastical Insurance website said: ‘Nominations remain open until midnight the day before each draw, with those charities not drawn carried over to the next. The more nominations a charity receives, the greater the chance of them winning. So make sure you encourage your family, friends and work colleagues to nominate too.’

Take a minute to help an important charity in this season of goodwill.