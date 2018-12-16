Police report – week 50

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Abusive behaviour

On Monday December 3 at 9pm, a 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner towards a woman at Lochgair Place, Tarbert. The man was charged, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding

A motorist was stopped on the A83 at Tarbert for speeding at 7pm on Tuesday December 4. The driver, a man aged 34, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

A grey Renault Clio collided with a white Vauxhall Corsa on the A816 at the junction with Meadows Road, Lochgilphead, at 1pm on Friday December 7. Police attended and an 80-year-old woman was charged with careless driving. The woman suffered minor injuries and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

A woman was arrested for behaving in an abusive manner at Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, at 8pm on Sunday December 9. The 18-year-old woman was charged, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.