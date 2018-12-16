Merry Christmas for Tarbert’s switch-on

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert sparkled as the Christmas lights were switched on.

The honour of turning on the festive illuminations went to Tarbert Citizens of the year Jane Cowen and Sheila Campbell and 2018 Seafood Queen Jacquelyn Clark.

But there was much more to Tarbert Christmas Fair, as people thronged Christmas market stalls in the Templars Hall (TALC).

There was a Coastguard escort for Santa and plenty presents for the youngsters from the man in the red suit when he set up home in his grotto, helped by his band of elves.

Thanks to Janet West for the photographs.