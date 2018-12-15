Tarbert’s new deputy has all the skills

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The new deputy station officer at Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team has been announced as Derek Watson.

With just over a year’s service under his belt, 42-year-old Derek has seen a rapid rise to his new position at the Tarbert station.

Since joining HM Coastguard in September 2017 he has clearly impressed, but Derek himself remains modest.

‘I don’t know how it happened,’ he remarked.

Kathrine Duffin, senior coastal operations officer, explained: ‘It’s not necessarily about coastguard experience. People come into the service and they have the right transferable skills. Derek has done a lot of training in the last year and he has all the skills we need.’

Derek’s transferable skills come from a varied career to date, as Derek outlined: ‘I work in Lochgilphead as a senior systems engineer for an aquaculture company. I previously worked with the lighthouse board and the Ministry of Defence before that, so I built up a lot of experience.’

Kathrine outlined the importance of Derek’s appointment for Tarbert Coastguard station. ‘For the team to function properly and be effective, it has to have the right leadership,’ she said. ‘And it makes my job a lot easier if we have that in place.’

Kathrine continued: ‘It benefits John Winnard as station officer to have a good reliable deputy.

‘We’re here to give the best search and rescue service we can to the public. We need to have the right people, the right training, the right equipment – and we all work together as one big family to ensure we can do that.