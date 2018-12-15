Ardrishaig maritime hub almost here

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Plans to build an Ardrishaig ‘maritime hub’ at a former oil depot are coming to fruition.

Since work began on the disused Gleaner site in April 2018, the redevelopment of a derelict building known locally as ‘the Egg Shed’ has been progressing, with work due to be finished soon.

In a report by the site’s owner Scottish Canals to Argyll and Bute Council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islands area committee, the work to turn the area around Ardrishaig Pier into a maritime hub was laid out, outlining plans to encourage people to stop and take in Ardrishaig’s scenery and history. The first step of this plan, to redevelop the Egg Shed, is nearing completion.

The area around the building has been levelled and the building has been made wind and water tight.

With the target completion date of February 2019 nearing, nothing has yet been decided about the building’s use once it has been refurbished and extended. Options include an interpretation centre; a local heritage centre; an exhibition space; community use; a training and education centre; small scale retail and an external public space.

Scottish Canal’s plans go further, with a community pontoon also proposed.

There are also plans for Pier Square, with a grand relaunch of The Steamer Terminal in the pipeline. Scottish Canals might also look to move from its office on Pier Square and convert the building to holiday accommodation. The poposals also involve a new pavement for Chalmers Street and creating a space for coaches to park in the current car park, and even plans to get a hold of the famous mini-Kelpies to display in Pier Square.

Councillor Donald MacMillan said: ‘The plans are moving ahead. Slowly, but it’s forward.’

Councillor Anne Horn said: ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing the new Ardrishaig.’