Mystery around injured sheep in Ford

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An injured sheep found in Ford may have been shot, according to local reports.

The Ederline tup is thought to have been injured overnight on Friday/Saturday December 7/8.

Initially believed to be the result of a dog attack, the sheep was left with a mangled and bloody face and eventually had to be put down.

With the cause of the injuries unconfirmed, some locally believe the tup was shot, though this has not been confirmed by the police.

Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘Police Scotland received a report of a sheep that had died in the Ford area. The injury was initially thought to have been a dog attack which occurred between Friday December 7 and Saturday December 8.

‘Following an initial examination of the sheep, the injury does not appear to have been caused by a dog attack and inquiries are ongoing to confirm what took place.

‘We would appeal for anyone who witnessed shooting in the area around that time or has any information to contact Lochgilphead Police Station – telephone 101.’