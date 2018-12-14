Lochgair comes to Inveraray History Society

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray History Society members were pleased to welcome a group from Lochgair for an interesting talk on their Long Memories Project.

Marion Lacey gave a presentation of old photographs and some of the group’s carefully researched historical background on the area, including changes to Asknish House, the Lochgair Hotel, the original Tin Hut and other well known landmarks.

Marion explained how successful their two exhibitions had been when they were held in Lochgair during the year and the amount of interest shown in finding out more about the history of the area. They hope more people will come forward with any background information or photographs to help them develop their research further.

January’s meeting of the Inveraray History Society will be held on Tuesday January 8 when Ken MacTaggart will give a talk entitled, Inveraray: People and Places.

A representative said: ‘The history society wishes everyone a very happy Christmas and a blessed new year.’