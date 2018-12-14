Festive sparkle in the Ardrishaig rain

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A good crowd of hardy Ardrishaig folk ignored heavy rain to take part in the village Christmas lights switch-on, organised by Ardrishaig Community Trust.

On Friday December 7, the community watched the arrival of Christmas as Ardrishaig Gala 2018 prince and princess Blair Houston and Esme Bain did the all-important job of switching on the festive lights to a big cheer after a countdown, before revellers were entertained with songs from local children.

Soup, hot dogs, mulled wine, mince pies and soft drinks were enjoyed as Mid Argyll Pipe Band performed under the tightly-packed gazebo outside Ardrishaig North Hall.

There was plenty to keep the children amused, with activities and a family party in the hall afterwards, including a visit from Santa.