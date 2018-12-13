Mary McGrigor’s The Great Survivor is released

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Loch Awe author Mary McGrigor has released her historical epic, The Great Survivor: The Amazing Escapes of James VI of Scotland and I of England.

Mary McGrigor’s love of history was inspired by her growing up in a 15th-century Scottish castle. Married at 20 to Sir Charles MacGregor, she became involved in farming and breeding Highland ponies in Argyll.

The little-known story of the Laird of Drumquhassle tells the story of how a lonely little boy, deprived of all natural affection, became the sagacious genius who steered the countries of his kingdom safely through European conflicts. The latest in a series of historical biographies, McGrigor chronicles James I and VI’s tenacity and eccentricity, avoiding various assassination attempts, and playing off his enemies to achieve his aims and guide his countries.

The Great Survivor: The Amazing Escapes of James VI of Scotland and I of England by Mary McGrigor was published on Friday November 30 and is available on Austinmacauley.com and Amazon.co.uk