Give a little hope this Christmas

Kairene Shaw is making a reverse advent calendar, giving something every day rather than getting something.

With proceeds going to Hope Kitchen food bank in Oban, Kairene is encouraging everyone to fill a box of 24 items throughout December to be delivered to Oban.

On Sunday December 9, a collection was held at Nicoll Hall in Inveraray to collect donated boxes full of items which were delivered to Oban on Monday December 10.

Anyone wishing to get involved, can either make an advent box of 24 items, a normal box of as many items as you wish or donate a single item.

There are three categories for boxes. A family box can contain items such as toilet roll, cleaning products, toiletries, tinned food, pasta, cereal, nappies, blankets, sleeping bags or tents. A girls or boys box must have a selected age of 2-4 years old, 5-9 years old, or 10-14 years old and can contain pyjamas, toys, school supplies, blankets, toiletries, nappies, wipes, sweets, socks, underwear, books or a teddy.

Kairene said: ‘I loved taking all these boxes to Hope Kitchen. They are so appreciative, so welcoming and kind.

‘No one should ever feel ashamed, embarrassed or at fault for needing some help sometimes.’