Fee Fi Fo Fum, Acting Up Argyll brings panto fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Acting Up Argyll is ready to take to the stage with its Christmas pantomime show Jack and the Beanstalk.

The classic fairytale of scrounging Jack versus the Giant with an incredible sense of smell, will be performed with energy and humour by the young members of Acting Up Argyll in their seasonal show, written by Ben Crocker and directed by Catherine Hubbard.

There will be familiar songs to sing-along to, heroes to cheer and baddies to boo, as well as a raffle and refreshments. The performances, at Ardrishaig Public Hall on Friday December 14 and Saturday December 15, have something for the whole family.

Tickets are available on the door, in the Marmalade Deli in Lochgilphead or online at ticketsource.co.uk/acting-up-argyll