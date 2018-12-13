‘Boredom’ blamed as Grub’s up says time’s up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

News was breaking as the Argyllshire Advertiser went to press that a group set up to help addiction recovery is set to fold.

Grub’s Up recovery cafe was established in 2017 to help people recover from addiction – and to serve delicious food to the public.

Initially using Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, in recent months Grub’s Up has been searching for its own premises to expand its services.

The search, though has proved unsuccessful.

In an email message to addiction support agencies dated December 7, Grub’s Up founder Gill Hutton said: ‘…after Grub’s Up Christmas Lunch next week, Friday December 14, we will be closing the cafe down indefinitely.’

Ms Hutton claimed volunteer numbers had tailed off for various reasons, adding: ‘We recognised there were issues with people’s motivation about four or five months ago and we have voiced our concerns for months about this.

‘Many people will understand that a huge part of one’s addiction is boredom, people are bored feeding the elderly every week. We have only provided recovery options for our volunteers, but the cafe is just not enough for people to maintain their interest.

‘We had hoped to have secured the Red Cross building where we wanted to open a community hub, where Grub’s Up would play a small but vital part. We would still have run the cafe on a Friday and had a full recovery day during the week.

‘Our hope was that the whole community used the building and ‘dropped in’ for numerous activities throughout the day and night.’

Look out for reaction in next week’s edition.