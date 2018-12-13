Announcements – 13th December 2018

BIRTHS

CLARK – Stephen and Ammie (née Fleming) are delighted to announce the birth of their second daughter, Lily Clark, on November 11, 2018, little sister to Lucy. Sincere thanks to the midwives at Mid Argyll and all staff at RAH.

ENGAGEMENT

MCKILLOP – IRELAND

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, on November 27, 2018, of Mairi, younger daughter of Elizabeth and John McKillop, Campbeltown to Stewart, son of Dr Elizabeth Ireland, Glasgow and Lawrie Ireland, Grangemouth.

DEATHS

COX – Suddenly, at her home, Strathmore, Kilmartin, on December 6, 2018, Mrs Valerie June Cox, née Courtvriend, beloved wife of the late Major JHF Cox, Royal Scot Fusiliers. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at St Columba’s Church, Poltalloch, Kilmartin, on Friday, December 21, 2018, at 11.00am. Donations if desired, to the Brooke Hospital for Animals.

DAVIES – Suddenly, on November 27, 2018, near Muasdale, Frederick (Fred) Davies, The Stables, Barfad, Tarbert, in his 91st year, beloved father of Sally, father-in-law of Peter, coolest grandfather ever of Andrew, Robert, Fraser, Richard and Patrick, with eleven great grandchildren in Australia. Dearly loved brother Ron and brother-in-law of the late Margaret, and uncle of Roger and his wife Kim. He will be missed by all, including his many, many dear friends who made him so happy here in Scotland. A funeral ceremony and celebration of his life will take place at Stonefield Castle Hotel, Tarbert, on Monday, December 17 at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A private cremation will take place at Cardross Crematorium.

SMITH – Robert Wilson (Linlithgow). Peacefully, at Middleton Hall Care Home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, December 8, 2018, Robert (Bob), aged 90 years, loving husband of Alison, father to Janet, Mary and the late Rachel, adored granddad of Eric, Poppy, Joel, Honi and Melina, great granddad of Hayden and father-in-law to Mike. Funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Wednesday, December 19, at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. There will be a charitable collection at the crematorium.

acknowledgements

ROBINSON – Kath and Andrew would like to thank everyone for kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages following the loss of Arthur. Special thanks to Rev Hilda Smith for a comforting service, Colette, Macmillan nurse, community nursing team at MAH, Marie Curie nursing service and Dr Phillips for their unstinting care. We also thank Kilmartin Hotel for catering, Sue for musical accompaniment and Roddy, Fiona and Cammy for professional services. A collection at the church raised funds for Macmillan Mid Argyll, and community nurses.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of Jamie, who passed away December 13, 2009. Not a day goes by without a thought or tear and a wish you were still here.

– Agnes

Grandad, still missed and loved.

– George, Alasdair, Kyle and Jaimee.

CAMPBELL – Treasured memories of Marion McKenzie, who died December 19, 2009, a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

May the winds of heaven blow softly

And whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you

And wish that you were here…

– Your loving husband Archie, Moira, Fionnaigh, Christine and families.

COFFIELD – Ian, my husband, also father & granda, passed away December 13, 2014.

Loved forever.

– Vivian and all your wee family xxx.

COFFIELD – In memory of Ian McKenzie Coffield, who passed away December 13, 2014. A loving brother. Sadly missed every day.

– Martin and family.

FLETCHER – In loving memory of Archie, our dear dad and grandpa, who died December 13, 2003, and Margaret Robertson, beloved mother, who died November 5, 1977.

Gone for many years, and sadly missed, but not forgotten.

– Inserted by son Gill, Teresa, Jennifer, Hugh, Emma and Callum.

JACKSON – In loving memory of Alex, a deeply loved husband, adored dad and cherished papa, who slipped away December 12, 2013.

Although we’re apart,

You’re part of us still.

– In our hearts always, Marleen, Iain, Mhairi, Sandi and families.

MACAULAY – In loving memory of a dear father and grampy, Tommy, died December 18, 2012.

Always thinking of our times together.

Memories that will last forever.

– Love, Julie and Chloe xx.

WILKIN – Treasured memories of John Alan Wilkin, who left us bereft on December 20, 2010. A dearly loved husband, dad, granda and papa tin.

Always in our thoughts,

Forever in our hearts.

– Nancy and family.