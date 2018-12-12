Your pictures – week 49
Lochgilphead reader Eilidh Cameron provided this week’s reader’s photograph, taken in November 2016, when the temperature was minus six degrees Celsius.
Eilidh said: ‘I used a tripod as I had to use a slow shutter speed and I used the car headlights to focus the camera in the dark.’
Send your favourite pictures for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.