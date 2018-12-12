Your pictures – week 49

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead reader Eilidh Cameron provided this week’s reader’s photograph, taken in November 2016, when the temperature was minus six degrees Celsius.

Eilidh said: ‘I used a tripod as I had to use a slow shutter speed and I used the car headlights to focus the camera in the dark.’

