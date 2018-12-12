Kilmartin captured in captivating exhibit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Aspiring photographers of Eilidh Cameron’s workshop can now brag about getting their own exhibition.

As part of the Year of Young People, Eilidh Cameron held a workshop in Kilmartin Glen, sharing her photography talents with locals to capture the beauty of the glen.

In a celebration of their work, Kilmartin Museum held an exhibit, displaying the photos for one night.

The photos ranged from tranquil to fiery, capturing different aspects of the landscape of Kilmartin. Some featured the enigmatic standing stones, some the horses and sheep grazing nearby and some with a surprising element.

The workshop showcased the history of the glen as well as giving advice on photography composition, atmosphere, texture and details.

Everyone’s talents were honed into something beautiful to be displayed in Kilmartin Museum.

Eilidh said: ‘It went very well. The youngsters were sociable and observant.’

Promising photographer Hannah Nicolson said: ‘It was really good, really enjoyable.’

The photos will be available to buy throughout December with all proceeds going to the Kilmartin Museum Redevelopment Project.